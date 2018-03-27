Liam Henderson urges Alex McLeish to watch him play for Bari

Liam Henderson has spoken of his international aspirations and urged Alex McLeish to come and watch him play for Bari.

The former Celtic and Hibernian midfielder has made an impressive start to his career in Italy following his move to the Serie B side from Parkhead in January. He has made nine appearances and got his first goal for the club in a triumph over Ternana last month.

In so doing, the 21-year-old became the first Scotsman to score in Italian football since Graeme Sounness netted for Sampdoria against Udinese in 1986.

A 3-0 win over Brescia on Saturday saw Bari move up to fourth place, just five points off an automatic promotion berth in the race for Serie A.

Henderson, who won nine caps at under-21 level, is hopeful that his progress with Bari has not gone unnoticed back home as he eyes the step up to the senior side.

“The Scotland national team is something I’m looking to in the future,” said Henderson.

“Hopefully the manager, Alex McLeish, can maybe come over to Bari and watch a game. But my main focus right now is Bari, playing well and getting a run of games.

“The main difference between Scottish football is that it is much more tactical in Italy and a player with good technique is appreciated, which I think will suit me, so I want to keep progressing well and keep the coach and supporters happy.”