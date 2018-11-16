Kieran Tierney becomes latest player to pull out of Scotland squad

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney is the latest player to pull out of the Scotland squad for the crucial Nations League matches against Albania and Israel.

The 21-year-old left-back had been in contention to play at right-back due to the absence of Kilmarnock’s Stephen O’Donnell, but now he has joined the injury list himself.

Scotland boss Alex McLeish has had to contend with nine withdrawals from his squad as he seeks the two wins which would book a place in the Euro 2020 qualification play-offs.

McLeish’s charges travel to Albania for their third Group C1 match tomorrow night, before hosting Israel at Hampden on Tuesday, seeking to reverse the 2-1 defeat they suffered in Haifi last month.

Earlier, McLeish had backed the players who had made the squad to get the results required.

He said: “We are going to concentrate on the guys who are in the squad and pay them our utmost respect. I really trust them. We have two really big games ahead of us and we can do it.

“I know we can do it if we can play to our best performance level.”