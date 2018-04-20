Kenny Dalglish: Everyone in Scotland should be proud of Andy Robertson

Kenny Dalglish could not be prouder of the impact fellow Scot Andy Robertson has made at Liverpool.

Since breaking into the line-up just before Christmas, the 24-year-old has become a firm Kop favourite and, with a Champions League semi-final showdown against Roma to look forward to next week, Robertson is now hoping to emulate the achievements of countrymen Dalglish, Alan Hansen and Graeme Souness, who won a hat-trick of European Cups in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Andy Robertson has enjoyed a meteoric rise. Picture: John Devlin

Dalglish believes the former Dundee United prospect deserves every accolade coming his way. Dalglish said: “Andy has been fantastic ever since he came into the team. I’m sure he was man of the match on his debut. Everyone in Scotland should be very, very proud of him.

“Andy’s a quality player. He has pace, his final ball is excellent, he plays with his heart on his sleeve. It gives me a lot of satisfaction to see him flying the flag for Scotland.”