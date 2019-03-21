Kazakhstan v Scotland: Competitive debuts for Scott Bain and Liam Palmer as Alex McLeish names team

Have your say

Alex McLeish has handed competitive debuts to Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain and Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Palmer as Scotland face Kazakhstan in the Group I Euro 2020 qualifier.

Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie gets the nod in attack, with Celtic duo Oliver Burke and James Forrest supporting out wide.

Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong is joined by Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn and captain-for-the-day Callum McGregor in midfield while Hamburg defender David Bates and Scott McKenna start in central defence.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie fills in at left-back in the absence of both Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney with Palmer starting at right-back.

Sunderland keeper Jon McLaughlin and Livingston No.1 Liam Kelly are named on the bench along with Kilmarnock duo Stephen O’Donnell and Stuart Findlay, Hearts defender John Souttar, Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean, Sheffield United’s John Fleck, Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell, on-form Hibs striker Marc McNulty, Sunderland’s on-loan Celtic winger Lewis Morgan and Manchester United’s Scott McTominay complete the substitutes.