Jordan Archer: ‘I should have let Charlie Mulgrew deal with it’

Jordan Archer has admitted some culpability for Scotland’s 2-0 defeat to Peru after his rash decision indirectly led to the hosts’ opening goal in a 2-0 victory, writes Alan Pattullo.

While Alex McLeish sought to absolve his player of blame, the 25 year-old admitted it had been a bad week for goalkeepers.

Liverpool’s Loris Karius endured a night to forget on Saturday in the Champions League final in Kiev when gifting Real Madrid two goals.

While Archer’s display was nowhere near as catastrophic, he accepted blame for setting in motion a passage of play that led to Peru being awarded a penalty eight minutes before half-time. He raced out to try to claim a ball that Charlie Mulgrew looked to be dealing with. The Scottish team-mates collided and Jefferson Farfan’s shot towards an empty net was stopped by Scott McKenna’s raised arm.

Christian Cueva duly converted the award and Farfan added a second shortly after half-time, which Archer again allowed to slip under his hand.

“It was a difficult night, a tough place to come,” said the Millwall keeper.

“I thought the boys did exceptionally well, and with the goals, in hindsight, I think I should have stayed for the first.

“I should have just let Charlie deal with it.

“But I am still young, I am still learning. I’m a confident lad. I won’t let something like this dent my confidence.

‘‘Everyone makes mistakes, but, unfortunately, when a goalkeeper like me or Karius makes one it ends up in the back of the net.

“But, you know, I’m thinking positive about the experience. I played for Scotland and made my debut. My mum and dad were watching and it was an extremely proud moment for them.”