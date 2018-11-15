John McGinn ‘joins lengthy list of Scotland call-offs with calf injury‘

Scotland’s personnel worries ahead of the crucial double header against Albania and Israel have taken another turn for the worse, with John McGinn a major doubt for the UEFA Nations League matches.

The Aston Villa midfielder is reportedly struggling with a calf injury, and according to the Daily Record, may miss the trip to Albania and potentially the home tie against Israel.

John McGinn was all smiles in training at the Oriam but may miss the games against Albania and Israel. Picture: SNS Group

It’s a further blow for the national team following Mikey Devlin’s withdrawal yesterday.

The Aberdeen defender, who had been expected to partner club colleague Scott McKenna in the centre of defence, has damaged a foot tendon and misses both Nations League games and could also miss the Betfred Cup final in early December.

Celtic’s Jack Hendry was called up as an urgent replacement for the former Hamilton stopper, although it remains to be seen if Alex McLeish adds to his squad if McGinn drops out.

The ex-Dundee defender could now be pitched into action from the start, despite playing just 25 minutes of club football since the last international break.

McGinn’s expected withdrawal adds to a lengthy list of unavailable Scots.

Christophe Berra, Leigh Griffiths, Steven Naismith and John Souttar are all out injured, while Tom Cairney, Mikey Devlin, Craig Gordon, Ryan Jack, Kevin McDonald, Jon McLaughlin, Charlie Mulgrew, Stephen O’Donnell, Matt Ritchie and Robert Snodgrass all pulled out through injury or asked not to be considered for selection.