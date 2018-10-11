Israel 2-1 Scotland: How the Scotland players rated

Marks out of ten for the Scotland players after the 2-1 loss in Haifa.

ALLAN McGREGOR: Made two vital stops to deny Dor Peretz before the break but was left helpless when the Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder’s strike and a Keiran Tierney blunder flew into his net. 7/10

JOHN SOUTTAR: Never got to grips with Moanes Dabour and paid the price as two fouls on the Salzburg ace saw him sent off 15 minutes into the second half. 4

CHARLIE MULGREW: Slammed Scotland ahead from the penalty spot but was lucky his ball watching did not prove costly as Ben Sahar got in behind. Replaced at half-time after tweaking a hamstring. 6

KIERAN TIERNEY: Threw a tired leg at a Beram Kayal cross and paid the price when it skipped past McGregor. At his best when on the front foot but his centre-back role forced the breaks on. 5

STEPHEN O’DONNELL: Preferred again over-four goal Celtic wideman James Forrest but looked uncomfortable up against Taleb Twatha, who he allowed to wander in field far too easily to tee up the equaliser. 5

KEVIN McDONALD: The big Fulham man is so laid-back he is almost horizontal. Underwhelmed against Albania and once more his lack of industry will provide his critics with plenty ammunition. 5

JOHN McGINN: Started brightly but as the searing heat of Haifa took its toll, the Aston Villa battler found it harder and harder to match the runs of former Celt Beram Kayal. 6

CALLUM McGREGOR: His runs beyond the strikers gave Israel problems in the opening stages but he could not maintain that early pace. Blew a great chance to snatch a point late on. 6

ANDY ROBERTSON: Should have been playing in an advanced wing-back role but the hosts suffocated the Liverpool star’s threat by forcing Alex McLeish’s three-man defence into a back-five. 5

STEVEN NAISMITH: The Hearts forward was Scotland’s Hampden hero against Albania but apart from winning his side’s first-half penalty his threat this time was minimal. 5

JOHNNY RUSSELL: The victim of some nasty challenges as the Israelis employed cynical methods to neuter his pace. Appeared unsure of his role as he drifted in and out of the action. 5

Substitutes:

SCOTT McKENNA (for Mulgrew, 46): Could not steady a creaking defence. 5

JAMES FORREST (for Russell, 67): Tried to inject some fresh energy. 6

OLI McBURNIE (for Naismith, 76): Denied the service he needed to make an impact. 4