Is this the new Scotland away kit?

Ahead of Alex McLeish naming his first Scotland squad since returning to Hampden, images of what is said to be the new national team away kit have been posted on well-known kit leaks website footyheadlines.com.

The new change kit appears to be a yellow shirt with navy piping, and is understood to be teamed with navy shorts and yellow socks, according to the website.

Kris Boyd wearing a similar yellow and navy change kit against Sweden in August 2010. Picture: SNS Group

The shirt features a subtle graphic design and bears a striking resemblance to the away kit worn between 2010 and 2011, also made by Adidas.

Scotland have regularly played in yellow and navy away kits, such as in 1985-1988, 1996-1998, 2002-2003 and 2010-11.

An all-yellow change kit was worn during a match against the Republic of Ireland in May 2011.

A yellow and navy third kit was also in use between 2004 and 2006, and was worn by the Scots when they won the Kirin Cup in 2006.

Supporter reaction to the leaked images have been mixed, with some fans branding it “boring” while others have described it as “class.”

One Twitter user wrote: “Quite like the new Scotland away kit. Simple design. I don’t think it will be a classic (unless we qualify of course).”