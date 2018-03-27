Hungary v Scotland: Alex McLeish makes seven changes to starting XI

Have your say

Alex McLeish has made seven changes to his Scotland starting line-up to face Hungary this evening.

Callum Paterson, Grant Hanley, Matt Ritchie, Scott McTominay, Kevin McDonald, Oli McBurnie and Tom Cairney all drop out, with Hanley, Ritchie and McTominay all out through injury.

Celtic defender Jack Hendry makes his international debut in defence while Ryan Fraser comes in on the right in place of Paterson, who is named on the bench.

Hibs midfielder John McGinn and Celtic’s Stuart Armstrong start in midfield in place of McTominay and McDonald, with the latter named among the substitutes.

James Forrest and Callum McGregor come in for Ritchie and Cairney while Matt Phillips is preferred over McBurnie.

McLeish appears to have selected a 3-5-2 formation comprising A McGregor in goal; a back three of Hendry, McKenna and Mulgrew; a five-man midfield of Fraser, McGinn, Armstrong, C McGregor and Andy Robertson, and a strikeforce of Forrest and Phillips.

Scotland team to face Hungary in Budapest: A McGregor; J Hendry, S McKenna, C Mulgrew (capt); R Fraser, J McGinn, S Armstrong, C McGregor, A Robertson; J Forrest, M Phillips.

Substitutes: J Archer, J McLaughlin, R Christie, O McBurnie, K McDonald, C Paterson, J Cummings, K McLean, B Douglas, J Murphy, T Cairney.