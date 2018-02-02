Hibs’ Leeann Dempster the frontrunner to replace Stewart Regan - reports

Leeann Dempster has been mentioned as a possible successor to outgoing Scottish Football Association chief Stewart Regan, according to reports.

• READ MORE - Stewart Regan quits as Scottish FA chief executive

Regan pictured with SFA vice-president and chairman of Hibs Rod Petrie. Picture: SNS Group

Regan announced his intention to stand down after a planned SFA board meeting on Thursday, after nearly eight years in the role.

He had been criticised for his handling of the appointment strategy that culminated in the failed attempt to secure Michael O’Neill’s services last month, as well as the national team’s repeated failure to qualify for major tournaments.

Some clubs have also expressed discontentment with the Project Brave strategy, while the apparent lack of urgency in finding a new national team sponsor when the current deal with Vauxhall runs out in the summer along with the future of Hampden are also concerns.

Regan’s decision to quit was made public following the conclusion of yesterday’s meeting.

It is understood that the idea of approaching Dempster is gaining support among Hampden top brass, with the former advertising agency account director winning plaudits for her work with Motherwell and Hibs.

She already has a key ally at Hampden in Hibs chairman and current SFA vice-president Rod Petrie, who will take on the role of SFA president in the summer of 2019.

However, Dempster would have to let go of the reins at Easter Road in order to take up the position with the SFA.

In terms of Regan’s successor, it has been suggested that a new national team manager could be appointed prior to the next chief executive being confirmed.

• READ MORE - Comment: Stewart Regan undone by series of misjudgments at SFA