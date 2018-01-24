Gary Caldwell expresses interest in Scotland job - reports

Gary Caldwell has contacted Scottish Football Association chief Stewart Regan to express an interest in the Scotland job, according to reports.

The former Scotland international has been out of work since being shown the door by Chesterfield in September.

Caldwell took charge of 29 matches but could only lead the Spireites to three victories during his tenure.

But Caldwell, capped 55 times by Scotland between 2002 and 2013, is said to be keen on trying his hand on the international scene.

According to The Sun, the former Celtic, Hibs and Wigan defender has flagged up his interest to Regan just days after number one choice Michael O’Neill turned down the offer to succeed Gordon Strachan.

The 35-year-old had a spell in charge of the Latics, leading them to the League One title and promotion to the English Championship in 2016.

However, he was relieved of his duties in October 2016. Wigan were eventually relegated back to League One.

Caldwell’s interest comes as Alex McLeish threw his hat into the ring once again for the position, saying he was willing to take on the role. Former national team boss Craig Brown threw his support behind McLeish, branding him the ‘clear choice’ to succeed Strachan.

And Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke has also been touted for the post,

