Euro 2020: What pot are Scotland in and who can they be drawn with?

Scotland national team provided some much needed cheer with a 3-2 win over Israel in typical fashion on Tuesday.

Scotland now enter the Euro 2020 qualifiers. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

The win ensured a play-off place for Euro 2020. Now attention turns to the qualifiers for the tournament to decide which 20 teams qualify automatically. Here is all you need to know from a Scotland perspective:

What pot are Scotland in?

Following the nervy 3-2 win over Israel on Tuesday night Scotland have secured a place in pot 3.

It is an improvement from the qualifying for Euro 2016 when Scotland were in the fourth pot.

How are the groups divided?

There will be five groups of five and five groups of six.

For the first time there is a UNL pot. It contains the four Uefa Nations League finalists who will compete to decide the overall Nations League winner. Therefore the quartet have to be placed in a group of five to allow for available dates for the finals of the inaugural tournament.

With 24 teams qualifying the top two of the ten groups do so automatically. The remaining four nations will be decided by the Nations League play-off.

Who could Scotland face?

Ideally, Scotland would be placed in a group with Poland, Austria, Albania, Gibraltar and San Marino.

The nightmare scenario would be see Alex McLeish’s men come out the draw in a group consisting of France, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan and Latvia.

The pots?

Pot UNL: England, Portugal, Switzerland, the Netherlands.

Pot 1: Belgium, Croatia, France, Italy, Poland, Spain.

Pot 2: Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Russia, Sweden, Ukraine, Wales.

Pot 3: Bulgaria, Finland, Israel, Northern Ireland, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Turkey.

Pot 4: Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Montenegro, Romania, Slovenia.

Pot 5: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Moldova.

Pot 6: Andorra, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Malta, San Marino.

When is the draw?

Scotland will find out their Euro 2020 qualifying opponents on Sunday, December 2 at 11am. The first match dates take place 21-23 March, 2019.

What if Scotland don’t qualify automatically?

They will get one more shot thanks to ensuring a play-off place via the Nations League after defeating Israel.

Currently their opponents are Finland in the semi-final at Hampden Park. Win that and they will face the winners of Norway v Serbia. However that is not set in stone and could change if those nations qualify automatically for the 2020 tournament.

