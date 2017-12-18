Ditch Hampden, says Steven Naismith as he reveals Scotland recall dream

Steven Naismith has called for Scotland games to be moved around the country, as the Norwich City forward admitted he’s targeting a return to the national squad.

Steven Naismith celebrates a goal for Scotland in March 2017. The Norwich City forward is hopeful of a national team recall. Picture: Picture: PA

The 31-year-old former Rangers and Kilmarnock ace, who was in Glasgow to sponsor a Christmas lunch for the homeless with the Loaves and Fishes charity, believes the Scottish FA is doing the right thing in seeking cost savings which could be used to help produce future internationals.

Naismith, who has 45 caps for Scotland, did concede that some matches at the national stadium have had an ‘incredible atmosphere’, but he added: “My dad and my grandparents wouldn’t thank me for saying it, but if everything was right [the SFA] should move and use the facilities we have got.

“If it worked financially you could use that money in a better system to create great players, then I think that would be better.

“We have got some great stadiums we could use. You could create a good system where you are using Pittodrie, the two Edinburgh clubs, Celtic, Rangers, even Kilmarnock if it’s back on grass.”

Speaking about Hampden, Naismith added: “It’s probably the spaces behind the goals, it doesn’t have a great impact. I think it does need to be full and it needs a great crowd to get it going.

“One of my favourite stadiums to play in is Tynecastle. That’s down to the structure of it, how tight it is to the pitch and also how steep the stands are. The atmosphere it gives off is incredible.

“We need to be using these small things to make a big advantage for us in every game we play in. I think that would make a difference.”

Naismith also revealed he is aiming to return to regular first-team football, as well as forcing his way back into the Scotland squad. The former Everton man has been back training for three weeks after overcoming an ankle ligament injury but knows he might have to leave the Canaries in his search for gametime.

Naismith said: “Towards the end of [the 2018 World Cup qualifying] campaign I found it tough. [Gordon Strachan] had a great chat with me and said there was no point me travelling, [saying] ‘you’ve not been playing at your club’.

“I understand it was the right thing not to take me but I found it slightly embarrassing. As a youngster you feel embarrassed when you are getting left out but when you are an older player I found it quite hard to take.

“I definitely want to get back playing so I can compete to be back in the Scotland squad. It’s one of the proudest things I have done in my career, play for Scotland, and I want to continue doing that as long as I can.”

Naismith played three times for Norwich before sustaining his injury, and admits he was scunnered after enjoying a productive pre-season.

“Being out for a period of time has made me realise the main thing is playing as many games as you can,” he continued.

“I don’t think at my age you can afford to have too many months not playing when you are fit and ready to play.”

