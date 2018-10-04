Cristiano Ronaldo left out Portugal squad to face Scotland

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t feature against Scotland later this month after being left out the Portugal squad.

The European champions travel to Hampden Park to face Alex McLeish’s men on Sunday, 14 October, but they will have to do so without their key player.

It follows accusations of rape by Kathryn Mayorga, who says the player assaulted her in Las Vegas in 2009. He has denied the accusation.

As well as the match with Scotland and Uefa Nations League encounter with Poland, Ronaldo won’t be included in the squad for the country’s games next month Portugal coach Fernando Santos confirmed.

The manager said the decision was taken after a three-way conversation between him, Ronaldo and the head of the Portuguese soccer federation. He refused to give details of the conversation, nor would he comment on Ronaldo’s state of mind, saying the information was private and personal.

Santos, however, stated he expects Ronaldo to play again for Portugal eventually.

The 33-year-old, who moved from Real Madrid to Juventus in the summer is the country’s most experienced player with 154 national team appearances, and its all-time highest scorer with 85 goals.

