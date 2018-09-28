Celtic and Rangers stars return for crucial Scotland Under-21 double header

Celtic’s Lewis Morgan and Rangers’ Glenn Middleton have returned to Scotland Under-21s squad for the crucial double header next month.

• READ MORE: Rangers winger Glenn Middleton repays Steven Gerrard’s faith

Scot Gemmill’s men face a trip to Ukraine before welcoming England to Tynecastle a few days later as they look to qualify for the 2019 Under-21 European Championship which is being held in Italy.

Scotland currently sit third in the group behind Ukraine, albeit on the same points. Both teams are six points behind group leaders England with two fixtures remaining.

The Young Scots have to win both matches to given themselves the best chance of at least finishing one of the best runners-up, with England set to face Andorra.

Middleton has been in impressive form under Steven Gerrard and has established himself as a fans’ favourite at Ibrox already. He starred in the recent 4-0 Betfred Cup quarter-final win over Ayr United, scoring goals.

Morgan, who has featured for Celtic in recent weeks, returns after missing the last get-together through injury. Likewise, Kilmarnock’s Greg Taylor is back in the squad.

They are joined by Hibs trio Stevie Mallan, Oli Shaw and Ryan Porteous.

Tickets for the match against England are available here.