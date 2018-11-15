Billy Gilmour nets brace as Scotland U19s beat Wales U19s

Have your say

Chelsea teenager Billy Gilmour scored twice as Scotland beat Wales 2-1 in Rhyl to make a winning start to the qualifying round for the Uefa Under-19 European Championship.

The former Rangers midfielder was the difference between the sides in the opening match of the qualifiers.

Gilmour put Scotland ahead after an hour but Wales equalised through Liverpool’s Neco Williams.

Rangers youngster Dapo Mebude won a late penalty for Scotland, which Gilmour converted to secure the win.

Scotland Under-19: Ryan Mullen; Stephen Welsh, Daniel Church, Robbie Deas, Kerr McInroy, Jordan Houston, Elliott Ward, Billy Gilmour, Jack Aitchison, Glenn Middleton, Zak Rudden. Subs: Archie Mair, Matthew Shiels, Dapo Mebude, Seb Ross, Harry Cochrane, Dean Campbell, Stephen Kelly, Thomas Clayton.