Best Scottish Twitter reactions to England’s exit from the World Cup

There were a range of feelings across Scotland on Wednesday night, before, during and after England’s 2-1 extra-time defeat to Croatia in the World Cup semi-final.

From the moment Kieran Trippier put England ahead to Croatia’s equaliser, Mario Mandzukic’s winner and then the full-time whistle. From anger to relief to outright joy, if there is one thing Scottish football fans excel in is schadenfreude, after all little pleasure has been derived from the national team in the last 20 years.

Many excitingly took to Twitter to bask in England’s defeat and savour a downbeat Clive Tyldesley.