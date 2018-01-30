Battle between Hampden and Murrayfield as SFA rule out Ibrox and Parkhead

Playing Scotland football internationals and big games such as cup finals at BT Murrayfield moved a step closer last night after the SFA board ruled Ibrox and Parkhead out as venues.

Matches could yet remain at the current home of Scottish football, Hampden Park in Glasgow, if the SFA can negotaite a new contract with owners Queen’s Park FC.

The current lease runs out 2020, which has prompten the current rethink over where to play Scottish football’s key matches.

SFA chief executive Stewart Regan has previously said: “There are financial implications should we choose to stay. There may be commercial implications of taking our games elsewhere.”

A comprehensive “Options Review report” was considered at a meeting of the SFA Board and, as well as submissions from those venues involved in the process – Queen’s Park, Scottish Rugby, Celtic and Rangers – the Board also received information from others, including the Scottish FA membership.

An SFA statement after the meeting read: “Having considered all submissions and supporting documentation, the Board has decided at this time to further develop two positive options: remaining at Hampden Park beyond 2020 and moving to BT Murrayfield.

“This decision was taken after considering the financial implications of all proposals submitted.

“Given the complexity of the discussion - as well as the social, economic and emotional impact of any final decision - the Board was unanimous that more work requires to be undertaken to bring further clarity and certainty to any final decision.

“The next phase of the process will begin immediately with a view to final proposals being considered in the summer.”