Barry Douglas targets promotion after joining Leeds

By scott coull

Douglas yesterday put the finishing touches on a three-year deal with Sky Bet Championship side Leeds. The 28-year-old ex-Queen’s Park, Dundee United and Lech Poznan left-back moves from Molineux to Elland Road for an undisclosed fee.

“It’s exciting times and I am looking forward to getting going now and meeting the squad,” said Douglas. “After last season and getting promotion with Wolves and to top that, having the birth of my first child, this is another step and I can’t wait to get going.

“Wolves took the decision to let me know I wasn’t going to be part of their plans which was hard to take at first, but life goes on.

“I then found out about the interest from Leeds and the project here is similar to what was going on at Wolves last year and it is very exciting.”

And with a nod to the likes of Billy Bremner, Peter Lorimer, Eddie Gray and Gordon Strachan, Douglas is hoping to make a big impression on the Leeds supporters.

“I’ve been made aware that a lot of Scottish players have left a legacy here, so hopefully I can have a similar effect,” he added.