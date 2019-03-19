Andy Robertson to miss Scotland’s Euro 2020 clash with Kazakhstan

Andy Robertson is out of Thursday’s Euro 2020 clash with Kazakhstan but will join up with the Scotland squad on Friday following discussions with SFA medical staff.

The Scotland skipper had held out hope he might join Alex McLeish and his players in Astana, where they take on Kazakhstan in the opening group game.

The Liverpool left-back was left behind in Glasgow on Sunday evening for treatment on a mouth abscess. Robertson had played that afternoon in Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Fulham.

As late as yesterday he was determined to find a way to get to Astana in time to contribute on the pitch. However, after further talks yesterday, it has been decided he should meet up with his teammates on Friday for the second assignment in the international double header against San Marino.

Celtic’s Kieran Tierney is almost certain to play at left-back instead providing there is no reaction to him training on an artificial pitch earlier today. The Celtic player has only returned to the first-team recently after being forced to rest a pelvic problem. Barry Bannan, Charlie Mulgrew and Jordan Archer have already pulled out of both games.

Like Robertson, Cardiff City Callum Paterson and Ryan Fraser of Bournemouth will join up with the squad prior to the San Marino fixture after an agreement was reached with their clubs not to play them on the Astana Arena’s artificial surface.