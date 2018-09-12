Ally McCoist: Scott Brown is just bitter SFA didn’t choose Edinburgh

Ally McCoist scoffed at Scott Brown’s comments that Hampden Park is one of the worst stadiums he has played in for atmosphere.

Ally McCoist hit back at Scott Brown following his Hampden comments. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

On Tuesday afternoon the Scottish FA announced it would be staying in Mount Florida, buying Hampden from Queen’s Park for £5million, rather than making the move to Murrayfield.

It means that Scotland games and domestic cup semi-finals and finals will remain in Glasgow, with hope that the ground will be improved.

Brown told STV Sport not long after the decisions: “Hampden is possibly one of the worst stadiums I have played in for atmosphere.

“When they built it, it was built for a running track. You’re not going to get the fans and noise that scare opposing players when they turn up.

“It’s easy for them to turn up... big, open pitch, hardly any fans... it’s hard for the players.

“You play at Celtic Park, Ibrox, Tynecastle... you have the atmosphere there and that’s what makes opponents scared to come there and play.”

Former Scotland striker McCoist has his say on Brown’s comments on talkSPORT and pleaded with the Celtic captain to come on the show.

He said: “How can he possibly… he’s at the wind up. He’s got to be at the wind-up.

“It’s one of the best I’ve played. I’ll tell you right now, and he must have been on the park, the 2-2 game against England, the last 20 minutes, the atmosphere was as good as I ever, ever heard it.

“The atmosphere was fantastic. I get his argument that it’s not ideal. But with improvements, and we’ve already talked about the investment that’s been coming in from Willie Haughey and Tom Hunter which is great, we need to do something with Hampden now and I’m absolutely delighted about that.

“Do you know what we need to do? We need to make the stands nearer the pitch and obviously the infrastructure, there’s no doubt about that.”

He added: “He must have been in a bad mood yesterday, was he?

“He’s an Edinburgh boy, his face has got to be tripping him because it’s not getting taken through to the rugby stadium in Murrayfield – that’s what it is.”

