Alex McLeish set to be sacked as Scotland manager - report

Alex McLeish could be relieved of his duties as Scotland manager by the end of the week following a nightmare start to the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

The Daily Record reports that SFA chief Ian Maxwell will wield the axe over “growing concerns McLeish is struggling to cope with the stress” of leading Scotland’s bid to reach a first major tournament in over 20 years.

On the brink: Alex McLeish could be relieved of his duties as Scotland boss by the end of this week. Picture: Getty Images

McLeish is set to hold showdown talks with Maxwell today and will likely be told of the decision to remove him “from the international firing line”.

The Tartan Army booed Scotland off the pitch in San Marino despite a 2-0 victory, and chants of “Sack the board” could be heard from the travelling support just days after world No.117 side Kazakhstan romped to a 3-0 victory in Nursultan - branded Scotland’s worst result in their history.

The former Hibs, Rangers and Birmingham boss’s jacket was already on a shoogly peg despite leading Scotland to the Euro 2020 play-offs via the Nations League route, with rumours he has struggled to win over some players as well as fans.

McLeish’s scheduled meeting with Maxwell today had been billed as a routine debrief and while the SFA chief is yet to call an emergency board meeting, it’s believed his colleagues are aware of his growing concerns - and they could be asked to green-light McLeish’s exit as early as next week.