Alex McLeish’s Scotland record in full: P10 W7 L3

Alex McLeish has the best win ratio of any Scotland manager. His first spell in charge of the national side from January to November saw him win seven of ten matches.

March 2007: Georgia (H) 2-1

McLeish kicked off his first spell as Scotland manager with a last-minute victory over Georgia in a Euro qualifier at Hampden. Sub Craig Beattie popped up with the last-gasp winner.

March 2007: Italy (A) 0-2

Luca Toni’s double handed McLeish his first defeat as national manager but the Scots remained handily placed in Group B of Euro qualifying.

May 2007: Austria (A) 1-0

Garry O’Connor scored the only goal of this friendly international in Vienna.

June 2007: Faroes (A) 2-0

A tricky trip to the northern outpost but first half goals from Shaun Maloney and Garry O’Connor sealed another Euro qualifying win.

August 2007: South Africa (H) 1-0

Pittodrie was the venue for this friendly international and Kris Boyd made sure the wins kept coming for McLeish, with the Rangers striker scoring the only goal of the game.

Sept 2007: Lithuania (H) 3-1

A fine Hampden win for the Scots, with Kris Boyd, Stephen McManus and James McFadden, pictured above, on target to keep the Euro 2008 hopes very much alive.

Sept 2007: France (A) 1-0

McLeish’s finest hour. A disciplined, dogged performance in the Parc des Princes was turned into a stunning away victory thanks to McFadden’s wonder goal midway through the second half. The win sent Scotland to the top of Group B with three games to play.

October 2007: Ukraine (H) 3-1

The momentum continued into October with an impressive win over Ukraine at Hampden. High quality goals from Kenny Miller, Lee McCulloch and McFadden, again, secured the win.

October 2007: Georgia (A) 0-2

With Scotland wearing an unfamiliar maroon change kit for the first (and only) time, McLeish suffered a huge qualifying setback. Georgia fielded three teenagers, including a debutant goalkeeper, but goals from Mchedlidze and Siradze gave the home side a shock victory in Tbilisi.

November 2007: Italy (H) 1-2

Scotland needed to win this Hampden showdown with the world champions to stay in the race for Euro 2008 qualifying but it wasn’t to be. Luca Toni was once again the hammer of the Scots, opening the scoring in the second minute. And although Barry Ferguson equalised midway through the second period, Italy snatched a win in injury time in highly contentious circumstances, Christian Panucci scoring after the vistors were awarded a dubious free kick.

McLeish resigned soon afterwards to take over at English Premier League side Birmingham City where he experienced relegation, promotion, a League Cup final win over Arsenal and then relegation again.