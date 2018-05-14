Alex McLeish names Scotland squad to face Peru and Mexico

Have your say

Alex McLeish has named three new faces in his Scotland squad for the friendly double-header against Peru and Mexico.

• READ MORE - Andrew Robertson’s rise means he may miss Scotland tour

Celtic’s Lewis Morgan, Hearts centre half John Souttar - who both step up from the 21s - and Lewis Stevenson of Hibs have all been handed their first Scotland call-ups, while there are also places for Johnny Russell of Sporting Kansas City and Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie.

Souttar’s Tynecastle team mate Jon McLaughlin retains his place among the goalkeepers while Shinnie is joined by Pittodrie team-mate Scott McKenna.

Ryan Christie of Celtic and Norwich City’s Kenny McLean, who have been on loan at the Dons, are also named in the 24-man squad.

Dylan McGeouch and John McGinn are the other Hibs representatives in the squad while Stuart Armstrong, Jack Hendry and Morgan, who spent the second half of the season on loan at St Mirren, complete the Celtic contingent.

• READ MORE - Scotland fans must fork out £88 to see Peru friendly

Charlie Mulgrew, who captained the squad against Hungary, is named among the defenders along with Cardiff City’s Callum Paterson and Wolves left back Barry Douglas.

Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser is joined by fellow English Premier League midfielders Scott McTominay of Manchester United and Newcastle United’s Matt Ritchie while Jamie Murphy is also included.

Swansea City’s Oli McBurnie joins Matt Phillips, who scored the winner against Hungary, and Russell among the forwards.

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer, Allan McGregor, Jon McLaughlin.

Defenders: Barry Douglas, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Charlie Mulgrew, Callum Paterson, John Souttar, Lewis Stevenson.

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Fraser, Dylan McGeouch, John McGinn, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, Jamie Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Graeme Shinnie.

Forwards: Ryan Christie, Oliver McBurnie, Lewis Morgan, Matt Phillips, Johnny Russell.