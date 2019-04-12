Alan Pattullo: Alex McLeish deserves some clarity from the SFA

Quite remarkably, Alex McLeish’s fate remains in the balance but there might be some resolution in sight with an SFA board meeting scheduled for Thursday.

It will be three weeks to the day since Scotland endured such a chastening experience in Kazakhstan. McLeish was reported to be on his way soon afterwards but it’s assumed he is still in position.

Indeed, McLeish is expected to attend this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park. There has been one departure confirmed: Greig Mailer, the SFA’s excellent head of marketing and communications, is heading south and leaves his post after tomorrow’s clash between Celtic and Aberdeen.

Even without him, surely some kind of statement regarding McLeish’s position will emerge from Hampden in the coming days. It isn’t fair that the criticism coming at him from all sides following the opening Euro 2020 qualifying doubleheader has been compounded by the sword of Damocles still dangling above his head.