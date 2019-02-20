19-goal Che Adams of Birmingham turns down Scotland - for now

Alex McLeish has revealed Che Adams has turned down an invitation to commit his international future to Scotland – for now.

The Leicester-born Birmingham City striker qualifies for Scotland through a grandparent and has already rejected overtures from Antigua and Barbuda, his father’s birthplace.

Adams has also decided against playing for Scotland at Under-21 level and below, having been on the Scottish Football Association’s radar for some considerable time.

McLeish said he would continue to monitor the 22 year-old’s progress and would welcome him into the fold if he decides to change his stance.

The manager has refused to shut the door on the forward, who has scored 19 goals, including eight in his last eight appearances, for Championship side Birmingham City this season. He is reportedly the subject of a £20 million transfer bid from Tottenham Hotspur.

“I would rather not cut my nose off to spite my face,” said McLeish. “I would rather be calm on it and assess the situation as it goes on. You slam the door shut and suddenly you have no resources left. We will keep the door open. [England manager] Gareth Southgate can probably afford to

discard them easier than I could.”

Adams was called up by the England C squad – the side representing the country’s non-league players – while at Ilkeston Town in the Northern Premier League and played twice for England U20s in 2015. He signed for Sheffield United before the England C game took place. “We cannot afford to slam the door on anyone,” said McLeish. “We are a small nation. We have to keep all our resources open.

“I spoke to his agent,” he added. “He said Che didn’t feel he was quite ready to come and play for Scotland quite yet. He just wanted to concentrate on club football at the moment. I personally think we could enhance his career if he comes and pledges his career to Scotland. At the moment, though, it’s a no. He has been in the

system for a long while. The 21s tried to get him, maybe even longer – the 18s or 19s. At that time, he maybe thought he would get called up for England or something and he knocked them back.”

McLeish stressed he did not consider this the end of the story. With Leigh Griffiths on a break from football for health reasons, McLeish has limited options up front. Steven Naismith has returned to the international fray in fine style with two goals in his last four appearances but he is now 32 years old and considering a move to the United States.

Veteran Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher and in-form Oli McBurnie, of Swansea City, are other possibilities. On-loan Celtic striker Oli Burke could return to the full international arena when McLeish names his squad for the forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and San Marino next month.