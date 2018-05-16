Six players depart recently relegated Ross County

Ross County will not be offering new deals to five of their first-team squad as they look to rebuild for their maiden season back in the Championship.

According to the Press and Journal, the management team of Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson have told Tim Chow, David Ngog, Aaron McCarey, Blair Malcolm and Reghan Tumilty they will be leaving the club.

All five will see their current deals expire within the next few weeks.

Also heading for the exit door is striker Thomas Mikkelsen. The Dane still had a year left on his contract but has agreed to an early termination after spending the second half of this past season on loan at Dundee United.

Meanwhile, County look set to bring Iain Vigurs back to the club from rivals Inverness Caley Thistle.

The midfielder has spent the last three seasons at the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium but is said to have jumped at the chance to re-join the side he enjoyed promotion to the Premiership back in 2012.

