Ross County 2 - 2 Hamilton: Lindsay and Davies fire County to crucial point

Andrew Davies scored the equaliser for strugglers Ross County as they claimed a vital point in a back and forth 2-2 draw against Hamilton at Dingwall.

County had claimed the lead through Jamie Lindsay midway through the first half before two goals in three minutes for the Accies swung the game in the visitors’ favour.

However, on his return from a calf injury, Staggies captain Davies headed a vital equaliser - although the point did not see County moved from the bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership table.

County started brightly with a good intensity going forward and their quick angled passes often released players into space - in particular Jason Naismith down the right flank.

Alex Schalk had a shot from just outside the box in the 11th minute, which Woods in the Hamilton goal appeared to have covered, but a swirling wind carried the ball away from the stopper. He got enough of a hand to it to force it wide but it could easily have ended up in the back of the net.

County soon got on the scoresheet, though, when a long ball forward was excellently controlled by Billy McKay into the path of Naismith, whose shot was deflected into the path of Lindsay, who made no mistake in the 23rd minute.

Hamilton were awarded a penalty in the 49th monute and Douglas Imrie, who had just come on as a substitute at the interval, calmly put it away to level the scores at 1-1.

Minutes later the visitors were ahead when Marios Ogkmpoe found space on the edge of the box and got a shot away. It should have been saved by County keeper Aaron McCarey, but he let it slip past him and the visitors were in front seven minutes after half time.

The game threatened to fizzle out from there, but County substitute Craig Curran won a corner with 15 minutes left on the clock and Schalk stepped up to put the ball on a plate for Davies to get on the scoresheet in the 76th minute.

County then went on the front foot again looking for a winner, with Michael Gardyne coming on for Marcus Fraser.

And County’s two subs nearly linked up to find a winner - a floated Gardyne cross finding Curran unmarked at the far post, but the latter only managing to fire over from a tight angle.