Owen Coyle resigns as Ross County manager

Owen Coyle has resigned as Ross County manager with immediate effect.

Coyle and his assistant, Sandy Stewart, have both left Victoria Park, the club has confirmed.

The former Bolton and Burnley boss, who signed a two-year deal in September last year, took charge of 22 matches, winning four, drawing five and losing 13.

Coyle said: “Myself and the Chairman had a chat on Monday and after some reflective thought I felt for the good of Ross County - and the challenging situation with my family being in England - it was in everyone’s best interests for me to offer my resignation, which the Chairman duly accepted.”

County chairman Roy MacGregor added: “We thank Owen and Sandy for their time at Ross County Football Club and wish them well for the future.”

The club has said it won’t be making any further comment at this moment in time.