Ex-Liverpool and Bolton striker David Ngog training with Ross County

Have your say

Former Liverpool and Bolton forward David Ngog is training with Ross County with a view to winning a deal, according to reports.

The 6ft 3in striker is currently a free agent after leaving Greek outfit Panionios last summer and is keen to kickstart his career, says HITC.

And Staggies boss Owen Coyle is set to offer Ngog, 28, the chance to resurrect his career in the Highlands.

Coyle knows Ngog well, having brought the French striker to Bolton Wanderers from Liverpool in the summer of 2011.

He started his career with Paris Saint-Germain, making a total of 25 appearances and scoring three goals in the process.

Ngog moved to Anfield in the summer of 2008 and played 94 times for the Reds, netting 19 goals in three seasons before joining the Trotters.

His form at Bolton mirrored his time at Liverpool; 16 goals in 91 appearances, before joining Swansea City on loan in the 2013/14 season.

Ngog returned to France with Reims in 2014 and scored 10 goals in 44 matches before moving to the Superleague Greece in 2016, where he remained until summer last year.

Ngog was capped by France at Under-16, Under-17, Under-18, Under-19 and Under-21 level, scoring 24 goals in 46 games for all underage teams including 11 in 13 for the Under-16s.