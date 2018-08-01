Wigan blame Chelsea fans for Glasgow city brawl after Rangers friendly

A Supporter Liaison Officer (SLO) with Wigan Athletic has suggested that Chelsea fans were responsible for the violent scenes in Glasgow after the Latics’ pre-season friendly against Rangers at the weekend.

The trouble broke out after the match, which Rangers won 3-0. Picture: SNS Group

Footage posted on social media showed people throwing bottles and advertising boards among other missiles as a brawl broke out near Glasgow’s Central Station after the two sides had met at Ibrox.

British Transport Police confirmed more than 70 fans were involved in the trouble that broke out on Hope Street between 6.30pm and 7.00pm on Sunday night.

Two people were reportedly injured in the scuffles and police officers with batons could be seen in the footage attempting to restore order.

But despite police confirming that officers had been dispatched to the incident at the weekend, and that an investigation into the violence was ongoing, Wigan’s SLO claimed the footage was old, and involved Chelsea supporters.

The Sun reports that the club official said: “The video has apparently been attributed to three visiting teams over the last season or so and is in fact footage from when Chelsea played there.

“At the moment all I know is my experience and everyone I have spoken to since the game, was that both sets of fans got on well together and no-one saw or heard of any trouble.”

Chelsea played at Ibrox in 2011, with the Stamford Bridge side running out 3-1 winners in a game that saw both sets of fans applaud the opposing team’s goals.

Police Scotland confirmed that enquiries into the disturbance are ongoing.

A spokesperson added: “We were called to reports of a large scale disturbance on Hope Street at 6.40pm on Sunday.

“Two men were assaulted and received minor injuries as a result. They received medical treatment for their injuries.

“We are now working with British Transport Police as our enquiries into this incident continue.”

