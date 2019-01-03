What Southampton boss said about Rangers target Steven Davis

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has given a clear sign that Steven Davis will make his desired move to Rangers.

• READ MORE: Charlie Adam: Why Steven Davis would be perfect for Rangers

Steven Davis will likely re-join Rangers. Picture: SNS/Bill Murray

The Northern Ireland international has been heavily linked with a return to Ibrox.

On Wednesday it was reported that the 34-year-old had agreed an 18-month deal in principle, taking a substantial wage cut to £12,000-a-week.

Hasenhuttl, who took over from Mark Hughes earlier this season, recognised Davis’ contribution at St Mary’s and said the deal “can be” completed soon.

“The fact is that he has a contract here until the summer so what we want to give him is a chance to make the next step,” he said.

“If it is a possibility then we will help him to do so. I think he has done a lot for this club and we want to find a good solution where we have a win-win situation for both sides.”

Davis spent four-and-a-half seasons at Rangers before joining Southampton where he made more than 220 appearances since 2012.

• READ MORE: Revealed: The Scottish Premiership champions as predicted by a Super Computer