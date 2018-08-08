West Brom tempt Rangers with £3m bid for James Tavernier - reports

West Bromwich Albion have made a £3 million bid for Rangers right-back James Tavernier, according to Sky Sports.

The Ibrox captain has also been linked with a move to Brighton but West Brom now appear to be leading the way although it is thought they will have to increase their offer if they want to land the player.

The Midlands club were relegated from the Premier League last season but the blow of losing their top-flight status has been softened by the multi-million pound parachute payment.

Tavernier, 26, has been one of Rangers’ most consistent and impressive players since joining from Wigan Athletic in summer 2015 for a bargain fee of £200,000.

In his first season he helped the Ibrox side win the Championship, scoring 15 competitive goals over the course of the campaign.

He has been a fixture in the side during the last two seasons in the Premiership and was appointed club captain by new manager Steven Gerrard in the close season.

Gerrard is keek to keep hold of Tavernier who is entering the final year of his contract.