Wes Foderingham teases Rangers star on Twitter over SpongeBob likeness

Have your say

Rangers keeper Wes Foderingham has teased his team-mate James Tavernier on Twitter - over a hairstyle likeness with SpongeBob SquarePants.

READ MORE - Hearts join the race to sign ex-Rangers star Steven Naismith

The Rangers squad were pictured alongside the popular cartoon character as they lined up for their Florida Cup match with Atletico Mineiro.

This led to the club tweeting out a close-up with SpongeBob next to Tavernier in the line-up. It read: “Gers defender @James_Tavernier making friends with @SpongeBob before tonight’s friendly against @atletico”

Foderingham responded by quote-tweeting: “Same haircut.”

Fans also poked fun at the goalkeeper after he was mistaken for youth goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

Rangers right-back James Tavernier. Picture: SNS

The youngster replaced Jak Alnwick on the 60-minute mark of Rangers’ 1-0 victory, though the American commentators erroneously called him “Foderingham” for the remainder of the game.

READ MORE - Kevin Thomson on why he became a coach at Rangers, not Hibs