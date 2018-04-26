Wes Foderingham ‘going nowhere’ despite Allan McGregor interest

Wes Foderingham has insisted he is going nowhere amid rumours Rangers are closing in on a deal to bring Allan McGregor back to Ibrox.

First choice Gers ‘keeper Foderingham dismissed suggestions that it could be one in, one out if McGregor seals a return to the club from Championship side Hull.

Wes Foderingham has insisted he is not leaving Rangers, despite the rumoured return of Allan McGregor. Picture: SNS Group

Asked on Twitter why he was leaving, the former Swindon goalkeeper replied: “I’m not.”

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard is the “frontrunner” to succeed Graeme Murty, according to club sources.

It is understood that the former Liverpool and England captain is the club’s preferred choice as new manager, after initial talks were held last week.

Gerrard is currently coaching Liverpool’s Under-18 side but Rangers are reportedly interested in handing the 37-year-old his maiden managerial role.

• READ MORE - Steven Gerrard in talks to become next Rangers manager - reports

The rumour mill went into overdrive when Gers chairman Dave King was spotted at Anfield on Wednesday night as Liverpool defeated Roma 5-2 in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Gerrard was working as a pundit for BT Sport at the match, but has already been installed as the favourite by some bookmakers to take the job.

Appointing a rookie would be a big risk for Rangers, who are seeking to disrupt Celtic’s cakewalk under Brendan Rodgers on the domestic front.

Former Rangers boss and current Scotland manager Alex McLeish has warned Gerrard will need to learn on the job if he does swap Merseyside for Clydeside.

McLeish said: “It depends on what Steven has been doing, how much coaching he has actually been involved in.

“He knows the game inside out but as regards coaching, then I’m sure he has got some things to learn. He won’t have all the answers for that, but I’m certain that some day he could be a great man-manager.”

• READ MORE - Would Steven Gerrard be a good fit for Rangers?