Watch: Rangers blast out 'Simply the Best' on arrival at Easter Road to face Hibs

Rangers announced their arrival at Easter Road for Wednesday's clash with Hibs in bullish fashion as the team bus blasted out 'Simply the Best'.

As the players made their way off the coach Tina Turner's hit blared out as if it was entrance music.

Fans and the club adopted the song with it played regularly at Ibrox.

Rangers went into the clash with Hibs top of the table but would end the evening in second following the 0-0 draw in Leith, coupled with Celtic's 3-0 home success over Motherwell.

Steven Gerrard watched as his side spurned chances to take the win with Hibs putting in a battling performance.

The Rangers boss admitted it was two points dropped but was content with the performance with goalkeeper Adam Bogdan a key player for the home side.