Watch: Fascinating video shows Rangers transfer spending dwarfing Euro elite

In the 1990s Rangers were able to compete with the biggest teams in Europe when it came to the transfer market.

A video highlighting the transfer spend of clubs in Europe since 1991 makes fascinating viewing.

Rangers appear twice alongside Europe's biggest and most successful clubs.

In the 1991/1992 season they were one of the top 10 highest spending clubs with an outlay of more nearly £12million, more than Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

They dropped out of the top ten until 2000.

Between the 2000/2001 and 2001/2002 they reach ninth place in terms of money spend with £90million, higher than Juventus, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Tore Andre Flo was an expensive signing for Rangers at the start of the 2000s. Picture: SNS

Some of the signings around that time included Tore Andre Flo, Ronald de Boer, Fernando Ricksen and Michael Ball.

