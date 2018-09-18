Villarreal’s Layun says set-pieces key against ‘physical’ Rangers

Villarreal wide man Miguel Layun believes his team’s set piece expertise could hold the key to securing victory against what he describes as a “physical” Rangers side tomorrow.

Mexican international Layun, who joined Villarreal from Porto this summer after starring for his country at the World Cup finals in Russia, helped his new club to their first win of the season with his precise delivery for Carlos Bacca to score the only goal of their league match at Leganes on Sunday. Victory came as a relief to Villarreal after a shaky start to the campaign which saw them lose both of their opening home games against Real Sociedad and Girona.

Layun, 30, insists they will now face Rangers in their opening Europa League Group G fixture with renewed confidence of taking all three points in front of their own fans.

“We were smart on Sunday, we knew how to suffer in the game and take the opportunity we had to win,” said the former Watford player.

“I am very happy to have been able to help the team with my work to achieve a victory that will give us a lot of confidence. The dead ball situation has taken on a bigger role in modern football, it is more and more ordered. It is beginning to be fundamental to decide the outcome, so hopefully this type of action we can do means an extra contribution for the team and gives us great results in the long term.

“I think the game against Rangers will be similar to the one we faced against Leganes. Rangers are a very physical team and to beat them we must embrace our game idea.”