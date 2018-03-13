Video: Rangers defender Russell Martin victim of sectarian abuse

Rangers defender Russell Martin was the victim of sectarian abuse in the run up to Sunday’s Old Firm encounter.

*Warning, the video below contains offensive language*

The 32-year-old, who missed the clash with a back injury, was out on Saturday doing a bit of light shopping when he was approached by two men in a supermarket.

The men called the footballer a “h*n p***k” and shouted “get it up ye you orange b*****d ye” as one of them filmed the incident on their phone.

Martin ignored the abuse at the time, however he is said to be “disgusted” that he was provoked in this manner.

A source close to Martin told the Daily Record: “He is disgusted by it. It’s disgusting that these players can’t go about their daily business without being abused in this revolting manner.”

Without the centre-back Rangers lost the match at Ibrox 3-2, which sees them fall nine points behind their rivals at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

