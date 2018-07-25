Two Premier League clubs among four chasing Rangers ace Josh Windass

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass is on the radar of four clubs in England, according to the Daily Mail.

Josh Windass is said to be on the radar of West Ham and three other sides. Picture: SNS

Premier League sides Burnley and West Ham United are two of those interested in the attacking midfielder, with Aston Villa and West Brom also said to be keeping an eye on the player’s situation.

His father Dean stated on Twitter last month that a £3million release clause remained in the 24-year-old’s contract, despite the signing of an extension in February.

Windass played regularly for the club last season, netting 18 goals in 41 games, and started in each of the two legs against Shkupi in the Europa League.

However, new manager Steven Gerrard has already stated his dissatisfaction with the forward players and could be looking to shake up the Ibrox side’s attack.

