Trio could exit Rangers in January transfer window

Three players could depart Rangers when next month’s transfer window opens, according to reports.

Interim manager Graeme Murty confirmed yesterday that director of football Mark Allen would have the final say on comings and goings in January, when he addressed the media yesterday.

Could Carlos Pena be on his way out of Rangers? Picture: SNS Group

And it’s been reported that Allen could sanction the departure of up to three first team members.

Portugal international defender Bruno Alves is said to be seeking guaranteed first-team football ahead of the 2018 World Cup, amid interest from clubs in the Middle East.

Alves has been restored to the Gers starting XI in recent matches but is reportedly concerned that he could lose his spot in the World Cup squad.

But Alves could be followed out of the Ibrox exit door by Eduardo Herrera and Carlos Pena, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Bruno Alves is said to be a target for clubs in the Middle East. Picture: SNS Group

Although Pena has scored five goals for Rangers, he has flitted in and out of the first team squad, with questions raised over his fitness when he first joined the club.

However, Herrera has found the back of the net just twice, and has been down the pecking order.

The Mexican duo could be reunited with former manager Pedro Caixinha, who has just taken the reins at Mexico City-based side Cruz Azul, with the pair linked with loan moves to their homeland.

Herrera played under Caixinha at Santos Laguna, while the Portuguese boss may be keen for midfielder Pena to join him at La Maquina next month.

Eduardo Herrera: Linked with a reunion with Pedro Caixinha at Cruz Azul. Picture: SNS Group

However, Caixinha has come under fire just days after being unveiled as Cruz Azul’s new boss.

The former Ibrox manager axed veteran midfielder Christian Giménez, and got a pasting from Mexican publication Mundo Hispanico who slammed Caixinha for ‘humiliating the last idol of Cruz Azul’.

And ex-Mexico international Braulio Luna also called out Caixinha over his decision to ostracise Gimenez, dubbed El Chaco, claiming on Twitter that Caixinha ‘doesn’t like veteran players, doesn’t like having to deal with them, and doesn’t like other having control over the group.’