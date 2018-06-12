Tony McGlennan’s SFA departure ‘nothing to do with Rangers’

Tony McGlennan’s decision to resign as the Scottish FA’s compliance officer is unconnected with ongoing disciplinary proceedings against Rangers, according to senior sources within the organisation.

The Glasgow-based former solicitor advocate, who joined the Scottish FA in 2014, will leave Hampden within the next two months after accepting a new job with an as yet unnamed private law firm.

The announcement of his departure was inevitably linked in some quarters to the recent notice of complaint and two charges he issued against Rangers following an eight-month investigation into the decision to award them a licence to play in Europe in 2011.

The Ibrox club have declared their contention to “fiercely contest” the charges at an initial hearing scheduled for 26 June.

Rangers also questioned the role of former Scottish FA independent director Gary Hughes in the investigation, having previously sought his resignation for comments in a magazine article from 12 years ago where he described Ibrox supporters as “the great unwashed”. Hughes subsequently decided not to stand for re-election at the Scottish FA’s annual general meeting last week.

New Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has dismissed calls from Rangers chairman Dave King for a review of Hughes’ involvement, insisting there was “no need” as any notice of complaint was solely prosecuted by the compliance officer once an issue was referred to him.

Following confirmation of McGlennan’s imminent exit from the post yesterday, Scottish FA sources dismissed any notion the current Rangers case played a part in his decision. They have been aware for several weeks that McGlennan had received a job offer from elsewhere and was likely to accept the opportunity.

“After four seasons in the role, Tony has decided to return to private practice,” said a Scottish FA spokesperson.

“He will assist with a transition period and will leave the Scottish FA later in the summer. We will begin our search for his replacement immediately.”

McGlennan is only the second person to hold the compliance officer role which was created by the Scottish FA in 2011 following the radical revamp of their disciplinary procedures under a Judicial Panel Protocol.

Having been a partner at Glasgow law firm Penmans since 1998, McGlennan was recruited as a replacement for Vincent Lunny who stood down in 2014 to become an advocate.

Scottish FA board member Mike Mulraney, the Alloa Athletic chairman, praised McGlennan’s contribution and believes the compliance officer vacancy will prove highly attractive when it is advertised.

“We’ve known that Tony’s potentially been going to leave for a while now,” Mulraney told STV. “Tony’s done a great job. It’s a difficult job and he’s done it very, very well and I wish him all the best in the future.

“When you come to work for the SFA, it’s a great job. It’s a great team to join, a fresh new team that’s being developed at the SFA.

“Whoever comes in, he or she will be joining that fresh new team and I think it’s a great opportunity for someone to develop their career.”