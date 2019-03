This list consists of goals scored in the league so will not feature the likes of Celtic legend Bobby Lennox and Rangers hero R.C. Hamilton. Click and scroll through the gallery to see which Old Firm legend comes out on top

1. Tom McAdam (9th=) Goals: 8 Games: 30

2. Mark Hateley (9th=) Goals: 8 Games: 19

3. Charlie Nicholas (9th=) Goals: 8 Games: 18

4. Derek Parlane (9th=) Goals: 8 Games: 17

