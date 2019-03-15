The incredible and unwanted record set by Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard may have hoped to have broken a few records this year in his first season in Scottish football.

Defeating Celtic in the Old Firm derby at the end of December brought Rangers’ lengthy winless streak to an end, while under his guidance Rangers reached the group stages of a European competition for the first time in almost a decade.

Steven Gerrard has lost three times to Aberdeen this season. Picture: SNS Group

But it’s another, more recent record that the former Liverpool captain has the dubious honour of claiming.

Tuesday night’s William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final replay defeat to Aberdeen at Ibrox means the Dons have beaten Rangers in every domestic competition for the first time in history.

The Pittodrie side recorded a 1-0 win over the Light Blues at Hampden in the Betfred Cup semi-final in late October, before repeating the scoreline at Ibrox in early December on league duty.

Niall McGinn and Connor McLennan made it a hat-trick of wins in Glasgow over the Gers earlier this week.

Gerrard’s side have only recorded one win in six over Derek McInnes’ charges during the 2018/19 campaign - a 4-2 midweek win at Pittodrie featuring two penalties, two red cards and two braces apiece from Sam Cosgrove and Alfredo Morelos.

The teams will meet again post-split, but even a resounding win for Rangers won’t scrub this unwanted record from the Ibrox history books.