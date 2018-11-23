Steven Gerrard: You don’t deserve a yellow card for blowing a kiss

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admits the explanation they received for the recent dismissal of Daniel Candeias only added to their frustration.

Rangers' Daniel Candeias is shown a red card during his side's 2-0 victory over St Mirren. Picture: SNS

Candeias returns from suspension for Saturday’s visit of Livingston after sitting out one game following his red card at St Mirren.

Rangers failed to overturn the winger’s dismissal after claiming mistaken identity when he was shown a second yellow card by referee Willie Collum after footage showed he did nothing wrong during a clash with Anton Ferdinand.

The club later announced they would make a formal complaint against Collum but it emerged that the booking was for the Portuguese player’s goal celebrations, which were directed towards Ferdinand.

When asked if that added to their frustration, Gerrard said: “Yes, slightly, because I don’t think you deserve to get a yellow card in football if you blow a kiss.

“But we accept it, we move on, no hard feelings, and we move forward.”