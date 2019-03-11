Steven Gerrard would take Rangers players off field if they’re not safe

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has warned a player is going to get badly hurt if a spate of fan misbehaviour continues.

Hibs fan is led away by police after running onto the park to confront James Tavernier. Picture: SNS

The Ibrox boss even admitted that he would take the players off the field if he believed they were in danger.

Rangers captain James Tavernier was confronted on the side of the pitch by a Hibernian supporter during Friday’s Ladbrokes Premiership contest.

Asked if he would consider taking his players off should further situations arise, Gerrard, speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Scottish Cup replay with Aberdeen said: “Yes of course. If the situation where I thought that was necessary then yeah. What we’d do is speak to the police and the officials on the day and make a collective decision.

“But it’s certainly a decision I would support if any of the players, my players or opposition players were at risk. Of course.

“We are talking about fan behaviour, stuff getting thrown on the pitch, people entering the pitch and striking players, which is a huge concern. For the image of the game, it’s not right at all.

“People around me will be in dialogue with stewards and security staff to make sure both sets of players and coaching staff are safe when we go out on the pitch to do our work. That’s the only thing we can do.

“But fans have to take responsibility and think before they do these type of things, because if it continues someone is going to get hurt and hurt badly, and no-one wants it to get to that stage.”