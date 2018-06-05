Steven Gerrard would ‘dominate’ against any SPFL midfield - Andy Goram

If Steven Gerrard wants to help Rangers improve next season he should lace up his boots and start playing again. That’s according to Ibrox legend Andy Goram.

READ MORE - SFA’s Gary Hughes to step down after “great unwashed” Rangers remark

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

The former Scotland and Rangers No.1 believes the new manager has enough ability left in him to dominate the midfield area against any team in the league. This is despite the 38-year-old having gone almost two years without playing competitively.

Gorman said: “If I was Steven Gerrard, the first thing I would be doing is getting my boots out - because he is ten times better than anyone in that midfield right now.

“I do think it’s a viable option. What age is he, 38? Put him in.

“If you have watched how they played last season, nobody can tell me Steven Gerrard wouldn’t do a miles better job than the players we have right now.

“He would dominate the midfield against most teams. Any team, to be honest.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Gerrard ‘should play for Rangers’ | Rodgers’ Champions League nightmare | Roberts to Leicester?