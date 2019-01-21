Steven Gerrard to run rule over Rangers trialist Stefan Marinovic

Have your say

Rangers have handed a trial to goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic, Steven Gerrard has confirmed.

The 24-times capped New Zealand international is a free agent following his departure from MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps, and is keen to earn a deal in the UK.

New Zealand international goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic is on trial at Rangers. Picture: Getty Images

Marinovic has already had a trial spell with Hull City but will now spend a week at Ibrox in the hope of impressing the Light Blues coaching staff and earning a deal.

Gerrard is understood to be keen on finding cover and competition for current first-team goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Wes Foderingham.

The 27-year-old, who has also had spells with SV Wehen Wiesbaden and SpVgg Unterhaching, will spend seven days with the club, the Gers boss added.