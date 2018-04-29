Steven Gerrard to become next Rangers manager - reports

Have your say

Steven Gerrard is on the verge of becoming the next manager of Rangers, according to reports.

The ex-Liverpool captain held talks with Ibrox chiefs earlier in the week and is said to be encouraged by what he’s heard.

It is believed Gerrard has told the club’s board he will accept their offer and will be officially unveiled next week.

His former Anfield team-mate Gary McAllister will join him as assistant manager.

Gerrard has been coaching Liverpool’s under-18s side after retiring from playing following a stint with LA Galaxy.

This job represents his first role as manager. The 37-year-old was previously offered to take over at MK Dons but knocked back the League One side.

