Steven Gerrard sad for ‘hero’ Paul Gascoigne over Hall of Fame snub

Steven Gerrard has admitted his “disappointment” at Paul Gascoigne’s nomination to the Scottish Football Hall of Fame being withdrawn.

The former Ibrox midfielder was expected to be honoured at an official dinner this weekend alongside women’s football legend Julie Fleeting, but the Hall of Fame committee performed a U-turn after members of the Scottish FA board threatened to boycott the ceremony, and cited the 51-year-old’s health as one of the driving factors behind the withdrawal.

Steven Gerrard said he was 'disappointed' for his 'hero' Paul Gascoigne. Picture: SNS Group

Asked about the situation, former Liverpool captain Gerrard said: “Paul Gascoigne is my hero - a player I admired an awful lot. I bought the videos, the CDs, the shirts - all the memorabilia that comes with Gazza.

• READ MORE - Rangers fans plan Betfred Cup semi-final tribute to Paul Gascoigne

• READ MORE - McCoist: U-turn on Gascoigne’s Hall of Fame induction is an ‘embarrassment’

• READ MORE - Paul Gascoigne’s Scottish Football Hall of Fame nomination withdrawn

“He’s my hero, so I’m disappointed for him, of course. It’s a shame because as a player and a talent and a man, he deserves to be in [the Hall of Fame].

“I don’t know the circumstances behind the decision so I’ve got nothing more to add to it. But I’d just like to echo the fact that I love Paul Gascoigne, and that’s all I need to say on it.”

Rangers fans have planned a tribute to the ex-England international at their Betfred Cup semi final match with Aberdeen.